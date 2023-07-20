KALISPELL — The Billings Mustangs were unable to win their first consecutive games in almost a month and dropped their three-game series on the road at the Glacier Range Riders as the Ponies were beaten 9-1 on Thursday.

Billings (20-31 overall, 1-2 second half), which saw pitcher Pat Maybach take a no-hitter into the ninth inning in an 8-3 victory over the Range Riders (33-16, 2-1) on Wednesday, instead saw its pitching staff battered for four home runs in all Thursday, including two from Gabe Howell.

Glacier scored in each of the first six innings, whereas the Mustangs only managed to get on the board for their lone run of the game in the eighth. Taylor Lomack was the man responsible, grounding out to third base on a play that allowed Emmanuel Sanchez to score in the process.

Howell finished with three hits and four RBIs as the main driver of the Range Riders' offense, with teammates Dean Miller and Crews Taylor joining him in hitting home runs. Kingston Liniak additionally added a RBI of his own via a sacrifice fly in the third.

Billings starter Jalen Evans (2-4) was rocked for six runs off of six hits in four innings while Glacier starter Jack White (1-1) was locked in, throwing seven frames of shutout ball while giving up just four hits and striking out 11.

The Ponies have not won two games back to back since winning both ends of a doubleheader against the Northern Colorado Owlz on June 25. They went 2-7 on their recently completed nine-game road trip and have lost 11 of their past 13 games.

Billings returns home for a three-game series against Glacier, with first pitch in the first game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park.