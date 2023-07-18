KALISPELL — The Billings Mustangs' second half in the Pioneer League season got off to a rough start as the Ponies were beaten by the Glacier Range Riders by a 5-3 scoreline Tuesday night.

Billings, which finished third in the North Division's first half standings with a 19-29 record, wasn't able to start the second half of the year on a high note as the Range Riders sunk the slumping Mustangs to their 10th defeat in 11 games overall, even after the visitors led 3-0 at one point in the third inning.

A two-RBI double from Connor Denning in the second and a solo home run from Mitch Moralez in the third made it appear at first as if Billings was bound for an offensive showcase, but Billings was then held scoreless the rest of the game as Glacier chipped away unanswered, eventually taking the lead off a solo Kingston Liniak homer in the sixth.

Liniak's long bomb was one of three for Glacier on the night (all solo) as Benjamin Fitzgerald and Mason Dinesen additionally went yard. The Range Riders' other runs came via RBI singles from Dean Miller and Matt Clayton.

Billings starter Karan Patel (1-4) struck out nine in six innings, but was additionally tagged for four runs off of six hits. Glacier's Noah Barros (5-1) got the win in relief backing up Range Riders starter Nick Zegna (six hits, three runs allowed and five strikeouts in five innings) while closer Justin Coleman picked up his fifth save of the season in the process.

The Mustangs will attempt to bounce back in the middle game of their three-game stretch at Glacier on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.