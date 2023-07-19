KALISPELL — Billings Mustangs pitcher Pat Maybach flirted with history as he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, eventually finishing with a complete-game win as the Ponies got a much-needed victory against the Glacier Range Riders by an 8-3 scoreline Wednesday.

Maybach (3-3 overall), a left-hander from Rhode Island in his second season with the Mustangs (20-30, 1-1 second half), was dialed in all night. He took a perfect game into the sixth inning and had the no-no going until Glacier's (32-16, 1-1) Mason Dinesen broke it up with a no-out, ninth-inning infield single.

Jackson Raper denied Maybach the shutout after bringing home Dinesen and Gabe Howell (who walked) via a two-out, three-run home run, but Billings' hurler retired the next batter to finish with a great night overall, nabbing 10 strikeouts compared to just the lone walk.

Billings' bats came alive in the meantime, as well, with the team scoring its most runs in a single game since July 2. Gabe Wurtz got home in the first inning on an error to get the scoring going, then the Mustangs broke the game open by notching a combined seven runs in the third and fourth innings.

Mikey Edie and Mitch Moralez had two RBIs each as Billings piled on 14 hits in all, with Edie (who had two triples) and Wurtz responsible for three apiece to lead the charge. They contributed heavily to Glacier starter Rob Hamby (2-3) being pulled after just 3 2/3 innings following him giving up six earned runs on 10 hits.

Billings, which entered Wednesday on a slump of having lost 10 out of its prior 11 games, will now attempt to win two in a row for the first time since June 25 as it finishes its three-game road trip at Glacier with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Thursday.