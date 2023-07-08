The Billings Mustangs closed a disappointing home series to the Glacier Range Riders on Saturday with a 13-2 defeat at Dehler Park, which saw the Ponies drop their fourth straight game ahead of a lengthy road trip.

Billings (18-24 overall) has now dropped five of its past six matchups, all of which have come at home. Glacier (25-15) pulled off the sweep in convincing fashion, winning by five runs or more in each of its three recent games against the Mustangs.

Range Riders shortstop Gabe Howell hit his third home run in as many games with a three-run blast in the ninth inning, part of a monster night at the plate in which he went 4 for 6 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Benjamin Fitzgerald (three) and Jackson Raper (two) joined him in being Glacier's players with multi-RBI games Saturday.

Billings never led or tied, being down in a 2-0 hole after the top of the first inning and struggling to come back from there.

The Mustangs' RBIs came via a RBI single from Luke Fennelly in the bottom of the first and a solo homer from Connor Denning in the third that made it 3-2 to Glacier, but the visitors then scored 10 unanswered runs the rest of the way to escape without much trouble and complete the sweep.

Glacier's Jonathan Clark (1-1) picked up the win on the mound by allowing just one earned run off of seven hits in five innings, but the four pitchers after him that threw an inning each the rest of the way in relief were especially dominant as Billings had no hits at all from the fifth inning onward.

Billings starter Jalen Evans (2-3) recorded the defeat after allowing six earned runs off of seven hits across five innings. His bullpen allowed the other seven runs from there across the final four innings.

The Mustangs will now embark on a nine-game road trip, which begins when they travel to play the Boise Hawks in the opening matchup of a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Monday.