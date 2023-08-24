The Billings Mustangs' pitching staff gave up just one run for the second straight game while the team as a whole won their fourth game in a row and sixth of their past seven with a 6-1 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday at Dehler Park.

Billings (38-43 overall, 19-14 second half), holders of the current longest active winning streak in the Pioneer League, put up another excellent pitching performance against Idaho Falls (29-51, 13-19) a day after Pat Maybach threw a complete-game gem on the Chukars.

Starter Ethan McRae picked up his third pitching win of the season by going five innings and allowing just one run off of four hits with seven strikeouts in a quality start. The Ponies' bullpen continued to keep Idaho Falls' bats at bay as the Chukars only managed two more hits across the final four innings on Billings relievers Trevor Jackson and Hunter Schilperoort.

The Mustangs never trailed, striking first via a John Michael Faile solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for his 14th of the season across just 39 games. Both Faile and Connor Denning finished with two RBIs to lead Billings as Gabe Wurtz and Brendan Ryan drove in the Mustangs' other runs.

Billings tallied 13 hits in all for the game, with Ryan leading the way with three on his own.

The Mustangs will attempt to clinch the six-game series against Idaho Falls when they square off with it again at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park.

