MISSOULA — Multiple multi-run innings propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 12-6 win at home against the Billings Mustangs on Tuesday night, evening their six-game series at 2-2 in the process.

Billings (28-39, 9-10 second half), coming off a 16-2 rout of the Pioneer League-leading PaddleHeads (48-18, 14-5) on Sunday, wasn't able to make it two straight following a day off Monday, allowing Missoula to pelt the Ponies for 13 hits in all.

The PaddleHeads scored their runs across three innings — a four-run fourth, a five-run sixth and a three-run seventh — and in a variety of ways, including a grand slam and a steal of home, to continue their hold on first place in the second half of play in the North Division.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Missoula's Cameron Thompson smashed a bases-loaded homer, one of two PaddleHeads blasts in the game along with Ryan Cash's solo shot in the sixth. Patrick Chung additionally went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, both of which came home from a double in the seventh that made the Missoula lead as lopsided as 12-3.

Luke Fennelly homered for Billings (a solo blast in the seventh) while Alejandro Figueredo was responsible for three RBIs, one coming off of an error in the first and the other two coming via a double in the eighth. John Michael Faile and Brendon Ryan had the Mustangs' other RBIs on the night.

Billings starter Karan Patel was pulled after five innings and four earned runs given up off of six hits, striking out four. His bullpen struggled, giving up a combined eight runs (five earned) the rest of the way. Missoula's Alfredo Villa picked up the win after going six frames in his start, striking out seven while allowing just four hits and one earned run.

Missoula and Billings clash for the penultimate time in their series when they square off at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Missoula.