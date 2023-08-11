The Billings Mustangs' John Michael Faile homered and had three RBIs in all, the team's pitching staff struck out 11 Northern Colorado Owlz in total and the Ponies returned home from a series win on the road to capture a 6-4 victory Friday in the opening matchup of a three-game stretch at Dehler Park.

Quietly holding the longest active winning streak in the Pioneer League at three games, Billings (31-39 overall, 12-10 second half) continues to creep up the North Division standings and into contention for a playoff spot as it's won seven of its past 10 games.

Playing its series opener against Northern Colorado (34-35, 11-11) after coming off a massive six-game series victory (4-2) on the road at the league-leading Missoula PaddleHeads, much of what's worked for the Mustangs in their recent tear continued to work.

Faile (who went 3 for 4), NCAA Division II's all-time leader in home runs and RBIs, proved yet again Friday why he's been one of the Pioneer's best midseason acquisitions. He smashed his 10th home run of the year, a two-run shot, in the seventh inning while upping his RBI total to 31 in just his 29th game with the team.

Alejandro Figueredo and Gabe Wurtz added in RBIs of their own as the Ponies started hot with a three-run first inning, then added runs in the fourth and seventh to help seal the deal.

Chase Wilkerson got the pitching victory in relief for Billings, allowing a run with just one hit in his two frames of work after filling in for starter Brandon McPherson, who went five innings and gave up three runs off of six hits. Hunter Schilperoort additionally nabbed his fourth save of the season by closing the show with a shutout ninth inning.

Billings will attempt to clinch its third series in a row when it faces Northern Colorado again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park.