MISSOULA — The Billings Mustangs picked up likely their biggest series win of the season Thursday against the Missoula PaddleHeads, winning 10-7 to take a six-game series against the Pioneer League leaders four games to two.

Billings (30-39 overall, 11-10 second half) is gradually gaining momentum on Missoula (49-20, 14-7) in the second half standings, sitting in third place in the North Division as of Thursday evening at three games back of the first-place PaddleHeads with 27 games left to play in the regular season.

In the series finale, which came one night after the Ponies nabbed a dramatic knockout-round victory over the PaddleHeads, Billings reached double-digit runs as Brendan Ryan (three), Gabe Wurtz and Luke Fennelly (two each) all had multiple RBIs for the visitors. Wurtz and Connor Denning in particular had home runs, the latter of which hit his 11th of the year and second of the series.

A 5-1 Mustangs lead in the fourth inning appeared totally erased when Missoula erupted for a five-run bottom half of the frame, but Billings immediately responded with four runs of its own in the top of the fifth to get back in front, holding Missoula's bats mostly at bay (while getting an insurance run to boot in the top of the eighth) to skate away with a victory.

Billings starting pitcher Ethan McRae was pulled after 3 2/3 innings following five runs given up off of six hits, but the Mustangs' bullpen stayed cool and only gave up two more runs off of three hits the rest of the way as the team's lineup got to work.

The Mustangs have now won two consecutive series and six of their past nine games overall, adding some new life to their postseason charge as the PaddleHeads are within reach with roughly a month of the regular season left.

Billings will attempt to keep the good vibes going as they host the Northern Colorado Owlz for a three-game weekend series next. The first pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park.