OGDEN, Utah — With a score that more closely resembled a football game, the Billings Mustangs continued being white-hot with their most eye-popping performance yet in their ongoing nine-game win streak, defeating the Ogden Raptors 28-11 on the road Wednesday.

Billings (43-43 overall, 24-14 second half), back to the .500 mark for the first time in months, put up the hitting clinic just a day after scoring 23 runs against Ogden (45-41, 14-24) in their series opener Tuesday. The 51 runs across a two-game stretch make for by far the Ponies' best back-to-back offensive performances of the 2023 season.

A win at Ogden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday would give Billings its 10th consecutive win and match the team's longest winning streak since 2006.

The Mustangs sent a total of five balls over the outfield wall for home runs with two coming from outfielder Gabe Wurtz, who had a monstrous 4 for 5, six-RBI day at the plate. Connor Denning, who had five RBIs, also went yard, as did Taylor Lomack and Alejandro Figueredo to complete the set.

So potent was Billings' offense Wednesday that Blake Evans matched Denning's RBI total with five despite not even hitting a home run of his own, instead going 5 for 7 on the night with three doubles. One of those doubles was a two-RBI hit that was one part of the Mustangs' 10-run third inning that completely negated what was at one point a 4-1 Ogden lead.

Mustangs starter Pat Maybach didn't have the strongest of outings, leaving after four innings and 10 runs (eight earned) given up on 10 hits. But Billings' bullpen was money the rest of the way, allowing a combined five more hits and one more run through the final five innings as McLain Harris (three innings, two hits, one earned run allowed, five strikeouts) got the win in relief.