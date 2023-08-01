John Michael Faile homered twice as the Billings Mustangs had a strong start to their series with the Glacier Range Riders, winning by an 11-6 scoreline Tuesday at Dehler Park.

Billings (25-36 overall, 6-7 second half) needed a pick-me-up after allowing a combined 40 runs in its prior two games entering Tuesday against the Great Falls Voyagers, and with double-digit runs did just that as it took Game 1 in its three-game homestand against Glacier (36-23, 5-8).

Faile hit his fifth and sixth long bombs of the season in the second and eighth innings, both of which were solo shots. Teammate Mikey Edie, meanwhile, was a homer away from the cycle as he went 3 for 4 at the plate with a RBI in the leadoff spot, scoring twice himself along with it.

The fourth and eighth innings were key for the Ponies as they tallied three runs in each frame. Taylor Lomack was additionally effective as he had two RBIs himself.

Billings starter Karan Patel (3-4) went five innings and only gave up two earned runs off of four hits, striking out four. The Range Riders tried to peck away at the deficit in the game's latter stages as they scored runs in the fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings, but the Mustangs had enough firepower down the stretch to shoo them away.

Benjamin Fitzgerald homered for Glacier, being responsible for a team-high two RBIs, as well.

The Mustangs will try and take the series when they rematch the Range Riders at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Dehler Park.