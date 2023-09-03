OGDEN, Utah — John Michael Faile hit two home runs for the second consecutive game as the white-hot Billings Mustangs won their 13th straight game and now lead the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings with six games left as they defeated the Ogden Raptors 14-11 on Sunday.

Billings' (47-43 overall, 28-14 second half) stunning second-half run has seen the team storm back into playoff contention over the past few weeks. Already on their longest winning streak since 2006, the Ponies' win over Ogden (45-45, 14-28) also marked their second straight six-game series sweep.

As the Missoula PaddleHeads' scheduled game Sunday at the Idaho Falls Chukars was rained out, the Mustangs now enter Monday's games with a half-game lead in the division second-half standings, a lead which will send Billings to the Pioneer League playoffs if it holds.

The Mustangs brought the power early through Faile, who smashed a two-run homer in the top of the first inning in the first of five long bombs on the day for Billings. Faile and Luke Fennelly had two apiece, while Mikey Edie added another in for good measure.

Faile and Fennelly led the Ponies with five RBIs each. For Faile — NCAA Division II's all-time leader in homers and RBIs — in particular, his performance allowed him to surpass Gabe Wurtz for the team lead in homers on the year with 19 thus far, despite the fact that Faile has played in far less games (48) than Wurtz (84).

Billings had 19 hits in all for its seventh time scoring double-digit runs in its ongoing win streak. A five-run eighth inning where Faile and Fennelly each went yard for the second time gave it enough insurance to hold off a late Ogden rally, where it scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Starter Brandon McPherson picked up the win despite allowing six runs off of nine hits, and when things started going sour for the Mustangs in the ninth, closer Hunter Schilperoort arrived to get the final two outs and notch his seventh save of the season.

The Mustangs will play their final three regular-season home games this week against the Great Falls Voyagers, beginning with the series opener at 5:05 p.m. Monday at Dehler Park.