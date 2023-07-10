BOISE, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs attempted a comeback by scoring two runs in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't enough in a 7-5 Pioneer Baseball League setback to the Boise Hawks on Monday.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Mustangs (18-25), who are 12.5 games behind first-place Missoula in the North Division. The first half of the Pioneer League season ends on Sunday.

Boise improved to 24-19 with the win and is 6-4 in its last 10 games and sits in second place in the South Division, 3.5 games behind Ogden.

Center fielder Mikey Edie led Billings offensively, batting 2 for 4, including a double, with a run and two RBIs. First baseman Jason Ajamian was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Billings reliever McLain Harris entered the game in the bottom of the fourth, with the Mustangs trailing 6-3. He tossed four innings and gave up two hits and one run (earned), while walking one and fanning three.

Billings scored three runs in the top of the first to go up 3-0 but Boise bounced back with three runs of its own in the bottom half.

Edie hit a two-run single for Billings to go up 3-0 in the first. Luke Fennelly had driven in a run with a bases loaded walk for a 1-0 lead.

The two teams play Tuesday in Boise at 7:05 p.m.