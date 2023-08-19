The Great Falls Voyagers scored a combined seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings, erasing a Billings Mustangs lead and enabling the visitors to snag a 12-10 win Saturday and even an ongoing three-game series at Dehler Park.

Billings (34-43 overall, 15-14 second half) held a 7-5 lead entering the seventh inning and managed to level the score back up at 8-8 entering the eighth, but Great Falls (29-45, 14-14) kept piling on the offense. The Voyagers scored four more in the top half of the frame as the Ponies could only answer with two in the bottom half, leaving them behind the pace and with a loss after no more offense from either team in the ninth.

The Mustangs' advantage over the Voyagers in second place in the second-half Pioneer League North Division standings has now shrunk to just a half-game entering Sunday's series finale.

The division-leading Missoula PaddleHeads, on a tear with eight straight wins, increased their lead in first place to seven games over Billings with their own victory over the Boise Hawks on Saturday.

Billings' Connor Denning continued a hitting hot streak by smashing his third home run in as many games, with John Michael Faile and Mitch Moralez also going yard. Faile had three RBIs and Denning two to pace the Ponies' offense.

Pitching did the Mustangs in, however, as none of Billings' four hurlers on the mound Saturday had shutout outings. Reliever Jacob Stobart was credited with the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) with five walks in just 2/3 of an inning.

Payton Harris, who threw the seventh inning and allowed a run off of two hits, had the win for Great Falls, while Andrew Garcia notched his seventh save of the season.

The Mustangs will attempt to end their series with the Voyagers on a high note and keep hold of second place in the North as the two teams will clash at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Dehler Park.