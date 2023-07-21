Billings Mustangs outfielder Gabe Wurtz was a triple shy of the cycle, belting four RBIs off of three hits as the Ponies were effective in their return home from a nine-game road trip with a 7-1 win over the Glacier Range Riders on Friday at Dehler Park.

Billings (21-31 overall, 2-2 second half) had a rough time away from the Magic City on their recent away treks to the Boise Hawks and Glacier (33-17, 2-2), going 2-7. But the Mustangs had a happy homecoming thanks to great pitching and multiple big plays with the bat in their hands.

Wurtz got the party started with a solo home run in the first inning, then drove in another run off of a base hit that scored Taylor Lomack in the third inning. His two-RBI double in the fifth was part of a three-run frame from the Ponies, a perfect bottom-half response after Glacier cut Billings' lead at that point to 2-1 off of a solo homer from Christian Kirtley.

A pair of sixth-inning RBI triples from Bryce Donovan and Taylor Lomack acted as the exclamation points as the Mustangs got their first home win since the Fourth of July against the Missoula PaddleHeads.

Billings starter Daniel Vitriago (1-1) was excellent, going six innings while allowing just the one run off of four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Trevor Jackson finished the job his starter started in relief, only giving up two hits across the final three innings while striking out three.

The Range Riders' Jonathan Pintaro (3-3) was pulled after 5 2/3 innings, and though neither Connor Housley nor John Natoli gave up a hit in relief for Glacier the rest of the way, the damage had been done and the Mustangs cruised over the final third of the game for the victory.

Billings will attempt to finally break a near month-long streak without consecutive wins as it takes on Glacier again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park.