A blown save and a ninth-inning comeback marked a sour end to the Billings Mustangs' three-game home series against the Glacier Range Riders as the Ponies missed out on the sweep by an 8-6 margin Thursday at Dehler Park.

Billings (26-37 overall, 7-8 second half) had already won the series over Glacier (36-25, 5-10) after back-to-back wins against the Range Riders over the two previous nights, but a sweep was in the Mustangs' hands until disaster struck Thursday.

Ahead 6-4 entering the top of the ninth inning, the Billings let Glacier tie the game via a two-run home run from Crews Taylor, then take the lead following a Matt Clayton RBI single. Dean Miller then scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to give the visitors some extra insurance for the bottom half, of which they then held the Mustangs scoreless to pick up the win in the series finale.

Billings did manage to get home runs from Brendan Ryan and John Michael Faile, the latter of whom smashed his third homer of the series after two in Tuesday's opener. They each had a pair of RBIs, with Mitch Moralez and Gabe Wurtz responsible for the other two.

Mustangs starter Daniel Vitriago gave up four earned runs on five hits in five innings, but reliever Keagan McGinnis threw three innings of shutout ball and struck out four to help the Ponies take the lead. Nate Jenkins was credited with the loss after giving up the four runs (two earned) in the ninth.

Billings will go on the road next to face the Pioneer League-leading Missoula PaddleHeads for a six-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday.