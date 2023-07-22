Emmanuel Sanchez had four RBIs while four other teammates additionally had multiple RBIs as the Billings Mustangs won consecutive games for the first time in almost a month after defeating the Glacier Range Riders 13-9 on Saturday at Dehler Park.

Billings (22-31 overall, 3-2 second half) is beginning to turn the wheels after its share of summer slumps, having won three of its past four games. Combined with their 7-1 win over Glacier (33-18, 2-3) on Friday, the Mustangs have now obtained back-to-back victories for the first time since winning both ends of a doubleheader against the Northern Colorado Owlz on June 25.

Sanchez, acquired by the Ponies on July 14, went 3 for 4 at the plate and brought in two during Billings' six-run fourth inning that broke the game open. Mikey Edie, Connor Denning, Gabe Wurtz and John Michael Faile all followed him with two RBIs each as offense came at a premium for the Mustangs, getting 13 hits in all including a two-run home run from Wurtz in the fourth.

Glacier showcased plenty of offense of its own as Dean Miller homered twice and Kingston Liniak went yard, too, but the Mustangs gave themselves enough of a buffer (leading by as much as six runs) to weather the Range Riders' chips away at the lead throughout the latter stages of the game.

Nate Jenkins (1-1) picked up the pitching win for Billings in relief, tossing 2 1/3 innings — mainly the fifth and sixth — as starter Luke Trueman was pulled after four frames. Glacier starter Jonathan Clark (2-2) took the L, also being yanked after four innings following nine runs given up (five earned) off of seven hits.

The Mustangs will attempt to keep the good vibes going and pick up the sweep as they close their three-game homestand against the Range Riders at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Dehler Park.