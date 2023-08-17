GREAT FALLS — The Billings Mustangs erupted for a season high in runs as they peppered the Great Falls Voyagers for 22 hits in a 22-5 blowout Thursday night in the final game of their road trip.

Billings (33-42 overall, 14-13 second half) made up for two straight defeats to the Voyagers (28-44, 13-13) by scoring in all but two innings, leading wire-to-wire as a four-run first inning proved to be a sign of things to come before the Mustangs-Voyagers series shifts to Billings this weekend.

The win also meant that the Ponies passed Great Falls for second place in the Pioneer League North Division standings, only behind the leading Missoula PaddleHeads.

Every Mustang in the starting batting order made it home at least once and nine different players had RBIs as Billings pounded on Great Falls' rotation in a ruthless display.

Some of the many offensive feats for Billings on Thursday included Taylor Lomack, Gabe Wurtz and Connor Denning all having home runs, John Michael Faile hitting three doubles, Brendan Ryan (along with Wurtz and Denning) recording a game-high four RBIs and Denning being a triple shy of the cycle, among many other impressive performances.

Billings starter Ethan McRae had his troubles on the mound, allowing five earned runs off of seven hits across six innings, but easily got the win with plenty of run support to spare.

Great Falls now travels to Billings for a three-game road weekend series of its own starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park. The Mustangs will be giving out packs of baseball cards featuring Mustangs players to the first 750 fans through the park's gates.