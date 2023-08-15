GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and held off the visiting Billings Mustangs from there in a tight 5-4 win in their series opener Tuesday.

Billings (32-41 overall, 13-12 second half) saw its deficit to the North Division-leading Missoula PaddleHeads — who were still playing their Tuesday game at this time of writing — grow to 4 1/2 games with the defeat, while the Ponies' lead over Great Falls (27-43, 12-12) in second place in the division is now just half of a game in the fight for a playoff spot with a little under a month of the regular season to go.

The Mustangs held a slim 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, achieved via a Gabe Wurtz sacrifice fly in the third, a two-run base hit from Blake Evans in the fourth and a solo home run from Alejandro Figueredo in the fifth.

But Great Falls found some mojo at home, nabbing the lead and holding on as relievers Tommy Snyder and Andrew Garcia combined for the win and save, respectively, across the final three innings.

Keagan McGinnis was the losing pitcher, allowing three earned runs off of four hits in two innings as the first reliever from the bullpen to replace starter Karan Patel (five innings, four hits, two runs, four strikeouts).

Billings will attempt to regroup and get redemption in a rematch with the Voyagers at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Great Falls.