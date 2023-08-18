The Billings Mustangs got out of a ninth-inning jam and skated away with a second straight win as they defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 8-6 in the opening game of a three-game homestand Friday at Dehler Park.

Billings (34-42 overall, 15-13 second half) was in danger of losing the two-run lead that it waltzed into the ninth with as Great Falls (28-45, 13-14) loaded the bases with two outs and the go-ahead run on first. But Mustangs pitcher Keagan McGinnis managed to avoid disaster and get the win in relief by forcing a groundout out of the Voyagers' Billy Hancock to end it.

A night after scoring 22 runs in Great Falls, Billings' offense remained strong as Connor Denning, John Michael Faile and Luke Fennelly all hit home runs, with Denning in particular smashing his 14th of the season and second in as many games.

The Ponies scored in every inning from the fourth on, including three runs in the eighth when Great Falls entered the bottom half of the frame with a 6-5 cushion. There, Blake Evans helped bring home two teammates after he reached on an error, then he scored later himself in the inning on a wild pitch.

Starter Brandon McPherson and reliever McLain Harris had near identical statlines of three innings pitched with two runs allowed off of five hits each, only differing on strikeouts (McPherson had one to Harris' two).

The second-placed Mustangs increased their lead to a game and-a-half over the Voyagers in the Pioneer League North Division standings, while the Missoula PaddleHeads still lead Billings by six games after their win Friday against the Boise Hawks.

Billings will attempt to capture the weekend homestand when it hosts the Voyagers again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.