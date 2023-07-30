Great Falls Voyagers thump Billings Mustangs

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers scored 16 runs in the sixth inning en route to a 23-7 victory over the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer Baseball League play Sunday before 1,208 fans at Centene Stadium.

The Voyagers led 5-1 entering the decisive frame and held a 21-1 after the inning.

Great Falls, the North Division leader, improved to 9-3 in the second half of the season. The Mustangs, tied for third in the division and trailing Great Falls by four games, fell to 5-7.

Great Falls has now won two in a row and seven of its last 10. The Ponies have dropped two straight and six of their last 10.

Overall, the Voyagers amassed 16 hits and Billings had 11. Billings committed four errors while the Great Falls defense was perfect.

The Voyagers had seven extra-base hits as Ryan Peltier doubled twice and Anthony Herron Jr. and Langston Ginder hit home runs. Both Jaylyn Williams and Herron Jr. had five RBIs for the Voyagers. Riley Jepson scored four runs.

The Voyagers also benefitted from walking 14 times and having one player hit by a pitch. By contrast, four Voyagers pitchers only issued one walk and hit two Mustangs with pitches.

Billings used six pitchers, including outfielder Gabe Wurtz, who threw 2/3 of an inning to complete the sixth. Outfielder Bryce Donovan pitched the final two innings for the Mustangs.

Billings totaled three hits for extra-bases with Wurtz and Brady West homering and Connor Denning hitting a triple.

On Saturday, designated hitter Jalen Garcia returned to the lineup for Billings after last playing June 28 because of an injury, but the Voyagers won another slugfest 13-10 in front of 1,363 spectators at Centene.

Garcia was the designated hitter and finished 0 for 5 with a run. He did not play Sunday.

Great Falls scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth in the high-scoring affair.

Williams was 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Voyagers. Herron Jr. was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run and Billy Hancock was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Gregory Ryan also had a productive day with a 3-for-5 performance and two runs and an RBI.

The Mustangs had five doubles with Mikey Edie, Taylor Lomack, Denning, John Michael Faile and Emmanuel Sanchez all having two-base hits. Denning also tripled.

Overall, Denning finished 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Edie was 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and one run. Wurtz was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

With the two wins, the Voyagers won the six-game series 4-2.

After a July that featured 17 road games and only nine at home, the Mustangs are off on Monday before returning to Dehler Park Tuesday for a three-game homestand against the Glacier Range Riders (5-7). First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m.