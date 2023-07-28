GREAT FALLS — Connor Denning batted 3 for 3 with a run and four RBIs and the Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 10-5 in Pioneer Baseball League action on Friday.

The game was called after six innings due to lightning. Billings improved to 5-5 in the second half and the Voyagers dropped to 7-3.

Connor Denning and Alejandro Figueredo doubled for the Mustangs and Taylor Lomack hit a triple.

Lomack scored three runs for Billings and had two hits. Brendan Ryan was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Collin Runge hit a solo homer for Great Falls.

The two teams will play again Saturday in Great Falls.