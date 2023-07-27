GREAT FALLS — Anthony Herron Jr. hit the first pitch of the knockout round for a home run and the Great Falls Voyagers defeated the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer Baseball League play Thursday.

The game was tied 10-10 after nine innings, leading to the knockout round.

Brady West was the Mustangs' knockout round batter and he failed to hit a home run.

Great Falls, which is in first place in the North Division, improved to 7-2 in the second half. The Ponies, who sit in third place, fell to 4-5.

Alejandro Figueredo hit a three-run homer in the third inning and finished 1 for 5 for the Mustangs with three RBIs.

Shortstop Luke Fennelly was 2 for 4 for Billings with a run and two RBIs and right fielder Bryce Donovan was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Fennelly and West each doubled.

Overall, Billings had 13 hits and Great Falls 15. The Mustangs had two errors and Great Falls committed one.

Herron Jr. had two other hits and three runs for the Voyagers. Riley Jepson tripled and had three RBIs for the Voyagers. Xane Washington and Ryan Peltier added three hits for Great Falls.

The Mustangs will play at Great Falls again on Friday.