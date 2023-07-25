GREAT FALLS — A six-game road trip to Great Falls for the Billings Mustangs got off to a strong start Tuesday as the visitors took down the host Voyagers 5-1 in the series opener.

Billings (23-32 overall, 4-3 second half) got fantastic pitching from starter Karan Patel (2-4) and reliever Trevor Jackson, who combined to hold Great Falls (20-33, 5-2) to just four hits while together striking out nine. The Voyagers' only run was from a solo home run by Jaylyn Williams in the second inning.

Meanwhile, a half-inning later in the top of the third, the Mustangs responded with two solo long bombs of their own through Luke Fennelly and Mikey Edie to take a 2-1 lead. They grew that margin when Edie drove two more in with a base hit in the fifth inning, then Alejandro Figueredo singled in the eighth to bring home Connor Denning for an insurance run.

Patel was dialed in, only giving up two hits in six innings of work while striking out five and walking none. Jackson picked up the save by effectively following that start off in the circle, giving up just two more hits the rest of the way while fanning four and walking none.

Edie, Fennelly and John Michael Faile all had two hits for the Ponies, who are seeking to win back-to-back games on the road for the first time this season.

Billings will get a chance to do that and take a 2-0 series lead in the process in a rematch with the Voyagers at 7 p.m. Wednesday.