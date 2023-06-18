GREAT FALLS — The Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 7-3 on Saturday before falling 8-4 in a Pioneer League matinee game between the two clubs on Sunday.

Billings scored four of its runs in the third inning on Saturday to lead 4-0 after 2.5 innings of play. Great Falls did score twice in the bottom of the third, but Billings tacked on single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth. Great Falls scored its last run in the seventh.

Taylor Lomack, Tyler Wilber and Trevor Johnson doubled for Billings. Lomack, batting leadoff, was 3 for 5 with three runs and Wilber was 2 for 5 with a run and three RBIs. Gabe Wurtz, batting in the third spot, was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Mustangs starting pitcher Cam Tullar improved to 1-1 with five innings of work. He allowed five hits and two runs, although none were earned. He walked one and struck out 10.

On Sunday, Great Falls (7-15) led 3-1 after an inning of play en route to the victory.

Wilber led the Mustangs (9-15) with a 3-of-4 performance from the plate with two RBIs. Lomack finished 2 for 5 with a pair of runs and an RBI.

Lomack hit a homer on Sunday and Wurtz and Wilber doubled.

The Mustangs are off on Monday before hosting the Northern Colorado Owlz (13-10) on Tuesday at Dehler Park at 6:35 p.m.