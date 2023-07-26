GREAT FALLS — A two-run double from Charley Hesse walked it off for the Great Falls Voyagers in a 13-12 shootout win against the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday, denying the Ponies a chance to win two in a row on the road.

Billings (23-33 overall, 4-4 second half), a day after showing that pitching was key in a 5-1 win over the Voyagers (21-33, 6-2) in the opener to their six-game series Tuesday, was instead Wednesday thrown into a high-scoring battle with a combined 28 hits — a battle the Mustangs fell short of winning after leading 12-10 going into the bottom half of the ninth inning.

Each team had already reached double digits in runs by the top of the fifth inning as offense came from anywhere and everywhere in the batter's box.

For Billings, Alejandro Figueredo led the way with three RBIs on a 3 for 5 night at the plate, doubling twice as one of five Mustangs to record a two-bagger, while Bryce Donovan had a solo home run in the seventh that gave the Ponies their 12-10 lead, as well.

Great Falls' Ryan Peltier exploded for six RBIs, four of which came on a rare inside-the-park grand slam in the third inning after a two-run double the frame before. Hesse and Xane Washington additionally added in two RBIs apiece for the hosts.

Both starters — Billings' Pat Maybach and Great Falls' Casey Minchey — were pulled before the fifth inning, with the Voyagers Breonn Pooler (1-1) getting the win after throwing five innings in relief, striking out six while limiting the Mustangs' damage to just two earned runs in his stint on the mound. Tyler Statler, Billings' hurler at the time of the walk-off, was credited with the pitching loss.

The Mustangs will attempt to get back ahead in their ongoing road series as they'll face the Voyagers again at 7 p.m. Thursday.