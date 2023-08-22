The Billings Mustangs won their fourth game in five tries and scored 14 unanswered runs to defeat the Idaho Falls Chukars 14-5 in the opening matchup of a six-game series between the two teams Tuesday at Dehler Park.

Billings (36-43 overall, 17-14 second half) continued its hold on a game and-a-half lead over the third-placed Great Falls Voyagers in the Pioneer League North Division standings with the victory.

Idaho Falls (29-49, 13-17) appeared on its way at first to run away with the game as it started out hot, jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the top half of the first inning via four RBI base hits as starter Karan Patel was pulled after just one out recorded.

But the Mustangs were able to settle down — and then some. Billings immediately responded with a four-run bottom half of the first and by the end of the second was up 9-5, flipping the game on its head and ensuring that the Ponies were in complete control. Billings' bullpen didn't allow another run while the lineup added five more of its own to start the series on the right foot.

John Michael Faile, Brendan Ryan and Emmanuel Sanchez all hit home runs for the Mustangs, with Faile hitting his 13th long bomb of the season for third on the team across just 37 games played. He additionally led the team with three hits and four RBIs in all, being a triple shy of the cycle. Every member of the Mustangs' starting lineup recorded a hit.

Jacob Stobart picked up his first pitching win for the Ponies in relief, going 3 2/3 innings in succession of Patel with five hits and no runs allowed with four strikeouts. McLain Harris and Bryce Donovan were each additionally strong in the game's latter innings, combining across the final five frames to allow just two hits with no runs and five strikeouts.

Billings will attempt to make it three wins in a row as they face Idaho Falls again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Dehler Park.