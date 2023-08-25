The Billings Mustangs' white-hot recent run continued when they defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 10-4 on Friday night at Dehler Park, extending their ongoing winning streak to five games including a run of seven victories in their past eight.

Billings (39-43 overall, 20-14 second half) has the longest active winning streak in the Pioneer League. The Ponies won their still-going six-game home series against Idaho Falls (29-52, 13-20) and are now in serious contention to potentially sweep they win Saturday and Sunday.

Billings led wire-to-wire, breaking the game open with two runs in the bottom half of the second inning and three more an inning later. The Mustangs battered the Chukars' pitching staff for 14 hits in all, including six for extra bases.

Four Mustangs had multiple RBIs as Brady West had three to lead the team on two hits, including via a solo home run in the seventh inning. Taylor Lomack also homered.

Luke Trueman got the start and picked up his fourth win of the season by going 6 1/3 innings with four earned runs allowed off of nine hits. Billings' bullpen was once again strong, with Nate Jenkins and Keagan McGinnis allowing no more Chukars hits between them after relieving Trueman.

Billings and Idaho Falls square off in the penultimate game of their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park.