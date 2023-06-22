BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs have added several players to their roster for the stretch run of the first half of the Pioneer Baseball League season.

The most notable addition this past week was when the Mustangs welcomed back former Billings Scarlets and Montana State Billings slugger Jalen Garcia Monday for his third straight season with the Ponies.

Other recent roster additions for the Mustangs, who were 11-15 and had won 7 of 10 games after winning the first game of a twin bill with a bottom-of-the-seventh inning, walk-off rally against the Northern Colorado Owlz Thursday at Dehler Park include:

• First-baseman Jason Ajamian. Ajamian joins the roster for a second time after a brief stint away. Ajamian enters his second season in the Pioneer League after appearing in seven games for the Boise Hawks. In 28 at bats, Ajamian collected seven hits, including one double and one home run for eight RBIs. Ajamian also spent his final college season with the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters. There, he hit .345 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also spent two seasons with California State Northridge in the Big West Conference.

• Catcher and first-baseman Brady West. West comes to Billings for the first time as a Mustang, as he has spent the last two seasons with the Idaho Falls Chukars. In 2022, West hit .277 with 15 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 58 RBIs. In 44 games played for the Chukars in 2021, West hit .301 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs for 39 RBIs. West comes to the Mustangs from the Rocky Mountain Vibes after playing six games there.

• Right-handed pitcher Tristen Hudson. Hudson is coming off a season in the 2022 MLB Draft League for the State College Spikes, where he appeared in 18 games, allowing just one earned run through 23.1 innings pitched. Hudson played two seasons for the North Greenville University. In 2022, Hudson went 4-1 with a 2.34 ERA in 28 games as a reliever. In 2021, Hudson went 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA in 13 games. Hudson also played two seasons for West Virginia University in the Big 12 in his Freshman and Sophomore seasons.

• Garcia, outfielder. Garcia has played 163 games for the Mustangs. In his professional career, the Billings native has a .334 average with 27 home runs, 36 doubles, and 22 triples for an OPS of .968. In 2021, Garcia earned Pioneer Baseball League Rookie of the Year honors, slashing 16 home runs and 75 RBIs for a .350 average and an OPS of 1.034. In 2022, Evans hit .315 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, nine triples, and 56 RBIs.

• Catcher John Michael Faile. Faile, from North Greenville University, is expected to play first base and catcher for Billings. According to a Mustangs press release, Faile sits alone in the NCAA D-II record books for the most career home runs hit (81) and most career RBIs (337). In 2021, Faile received a spot as an Division-II All American. He also earned the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year award for slashing .438 with 23 home runs, 11 doubles, and a triple, good for 78 RBIs. In his last season for the Crusaders, Faile earned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honors twice. Faile is coming off a second-team all-conference season, batting .335 with 20 home runs, 13 doubles, and 86 RBIs in 61 games. In 2022, Faile earned first-team all-conference. In 54 games, Faile hit .416 with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, and 84 RBIs. As a freshman, Faile earned a nod for NCAA D-II third-team All American, and the honor of conference Freshman of the Year. In that season, he went .391 with 18 home runs, 14 doubles, and 70 RBIs.

• Utility player Wyatt Crenshaw. Crenshaw spent his graduate season at Arizona State University in the PAC-12, where he hit .264 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, and 32 RBIs. In 2022, Crenshaw earned Division-II All American second-team honors for his season at Colorado Christian University. There, he hit .417 with 16 homers, 19 doubles, and 70 RBIs.