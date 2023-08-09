MISSOULA — The Billings Mustangs needed the extra-inning knockout rounds to take down the Missoula PaddleHeads on Wednesday, but got the win to be one victory away from an impressive series win on the road against the Pioneer League's leaders.

Billings (29-39 overall, 10-10 second half) and Missoula (49-19, 14-6) were all square at 7-7 after nine innings, which sent the two teams, per league rules, to a sudden-death home run derby to go on between players from each team until a winner was decided.

The Mustangs' John Michael Faile and the PaddleHeads' Luis Navarro hit a homer each in the first round, but Billings' Mitch Moralez smashed two blasts to outslug Missoula's Keaton Greenwalt in the following round and give the Ponies an away win.

It was a great close to a comeback effort from the Mustangs, who were down 6-3 entering the seventh inning before a four-run top half enabled them to get back in the game. The hosts responded with a single run in the bottom half, leaving the score even all the way until the end of nine frames.

Connor Denning and Alejandro Figueredo — the latter of which has double the RBIs (18) as games played (nine) for the Mustangs since joining in midseason — each drove in a pair of runs as Taylor Lomack pitched in a RBI of his own, too. Denning and Figueredo's RBI hits in the seventh were crucial in the Ponies' efforts to get back in the ball game, as was Denning's run home from a wild pitch to give Billings back the lead before Missoula eventually leveled the score.

The Mustangs' pitching staff gave up 11 hits but settled down as the game went along, with Billings' final reliever, Keagan McGinnis, allowing just one hit and one run across the final three innings while striking out four.

Billings will attempt to pick up a series win against Missoula in the finale of the Ponies' six-game road trip there at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. The Mustangs will then return home this weekend for a three-game series against the Northern Colorado Owlz beginning at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park.