WINDSOR, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs clinched a Pioneer Baseball League playoff berth with a 7-6 win over the Northern Colorado Owlz on the last day of the regular season on Saturday here.

The Mustangs earned the playoff berth by winning the second half North Division standings with a 32-16 record, winning their last two games and 8 of their final 10. Billings edged the Missoula PaddleHeads for the second-half division title.

Game 1 in the best-of-three playoff series between the Mustangs and PaddleHeads is set for 6:35 p.m. on Monday at Dehler Park. Tickets for Game 1 will be available starting at noon Sunday. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 406-252-1241, at the box office, or online at billingsmustangs.com.

Missoula won the first-half title with a 35-13 mark and was 30-16 in the second half with their Saturday night game against Glacier still to be played at the time of this writing. The Mustangs, who were propelled to the playoffs thanks to a 15-game winning streak that ended on Sept. 6 in their regular-season home finale, scissored Missoula’s string of five consecutive half-season championships by winning the title in the second half.

The season-changing winning streak is tied for the longest in the Mustangs’ history, matching a winning run in 1994. It was also the Mustangs’ longest winning streak since capturing 10 straight in 2006.

Missoula did have a Sept. 3 game at Idaho Falls washed out and then canceled.

John Michael Faile led the charge for the Mustangs with a 2-for-4 performance Saturday, including a double and a home run, at the plate. He drove in three runs and scored once. Faile’s two-run homer in the third knotted the score at 3-3. Brendan Ryan added a solo homer for the Ponies in the fourth to give Billings a 4-3 lead.

It was the second straight contest Faile hit a game-tying home run and the fifth time this year he’s homered in consecutive games according to a Mustangs press release.

Ryan had three RBIs for the Ponies as he drove in a runner with a ground out in the seventh and reached on a fielder’s choice to score pinch runner Luke Trueman and give Billings a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth.

Billings starting pitcher Brandon McPherson improved to 2-0. He threw six innings and scattered seven hits and three runs (all earned). He walked one and struck out two. He retired 10 straight batters spanning the end of the third through the sixth.

Gabe Wurtz also had an extra-base hit with a double for Billings and finished 2 for 4 with a run.

The PaddleHeads, who at 65-29 prior to Saturday’s game had the best record in the PL, will host the second game of the playoff series on Wednesday. The if-necessary third game would be on Thursday in Missoula.

The Mustangs finished the regular season with a 51-45 mark after a 19-29 start to the campaign.

The Mustangs-PaddleHeads winner will meet the Ogden-Rocky Mountain (Colorado Springs) winner in the championship series starting Saturday, Sept. 16.