MISSOULA — Six unanswered runs and an ability to limit damage enabled the Billings Mustangs to pick up a 6-1 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads in the opening matchup of their six-game series Friday night.

Billings (26-37 overall, 8-8 second half) allowed a solo home run to Trevor Candelaria in the third inning, but that was it as the Ponies handed the Pioneer League-leading PaddleHeads (47-17, 12-4) a rare home defeat.

Luke Trueman got the win on the mound for the Mustangs, starting and going six innings while giving up just the single run off of seven hits. Ethan McRae finished the job off in relief, striking out five while allowing just two hits in his three frames pitched.

Emmanuel Sanchez had a pair of RBIs that came off of back-to-back base hits in the fifth and sixth innings, though Connor Denning got his RBI via a seventh-inning solo homer to center field for Billings' final run of the night. Taylor Lomack and Alejandro Figueredo were the other two Ponies to record RBIs.

The Mustangs will attempt to make it four wins in their past five games as they take on Missoula once again on the road at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.