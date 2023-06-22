BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a dramatic, 5-4, walk-off victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz in the first game of a Pioneer Baseball League doubleheader at Dehler Park on Thursday.

In the nightcap, the Mustangs plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to win a wild, 13-9, contest over the Owlz.

With the wins, the Mustangs improved to 12-15 and have now claimed three straight victories. Overall, Billings is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

The night featured a doubleheader as the Wednesday contest between the two clubs was rained out.

The Owlz fell to 13-13 and have lost six in a row and are 3-7 in their last 10 contests.

Gabe Wurtz hit a two-run single to score pinch runner Luke Fennelly and Trevor Jackson for the winning run in the comeback victory in Game 1. Connor Denning grounded out to shortstop to plate Bryce Donovan to bring the Mustangs within 4-3.

Wyatt Crenshaw drove in a run in the fourth for Billings on a sacrifice fly and John Michael Faile hit a run-scoring double for the Ponies in the frame.

Overall, Wurtz batted 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Faile was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Taylor Lomack also doubled for Billings.

Starting pitcher Jalen Evans worked the first five innings for the Mustangs, allowing four hits and three runs (all earned). He walked three and struck out three. McLain Harris (2-1) earned the win by pitching one inning and allowing one hit and fanning two.

Crenshaw batted 3 for 4, including three doubles, with three RBIs and two runs in the second contest and catcher Brady West was 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs.

Mitch Moralez was 1 for 3 with a run and four RBIs for Billings.

Moralez blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the third for Billings and his other RBI came on a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the sixth.

West also hit a three-run bomb for Billings, highlighting the Ponies' offensive outburst in the sixth.

Jalen Garcia and Jason Ajamian also had doubles for Billings.

The Mustangs host the Owlz again on Friday at 6:35 p.m. for the fourth game of a six-game series.