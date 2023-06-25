BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs swept a Pioneer Baseball League doubleheader from the Northern Colorado Owlz Sunday at Dehler Park, winning the first contest 7-1 before claiming a 3-1 victory in the second game before 3,446 spectators.

The Mustangs are now 14-16 overall and have won seven of 10 after winning five of the six games in the series against the Owlz. Billings, in third place in the five-team North Division, is 13-8 at the friendly confines of Dehler Park, but just 1-8 on the road.

The Owlz, who sit in third place in the five-team South Division, dropped to 14-15 and have lost two in a row. Northern Colorado has only won two of its last 10 games.

In the first contest, Billings led 6-0 after three innings. Cam Tullar improved to 2-1 after throwing a seven-inning two-hitter. He allowed only one run (earned) and walked only one while striking out 12. Tullar was coming off a 10-strikeout performance against Great Falls on June 17 that earned him the North Division Pitcher of the Week award.

Brady West hit a solo homer to right-center field in the sixth inning for the Mustangs. Leadoff batter Jalen Garcia was 2 for 3, including a triple, and scored a run. Connor Denning and Mitch Moralez doubled for Billings.

The Ponies scored a dramatic victory in the second seven-inning contest, plating two runners in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.

Wyatt Crenshaw was the hero of the game with a two-run homer to right that also scored Luke Fennelly. Overall, Crenshaw was 3 for 4 in the contest with two RBIs and a run.

Billings starting pitcher Luke Trueman was effective, throwing five solid innings. He only gave up five hits and one run (earned). He walked one and struck out three. Hunter Schilperoort (2-1), the fourth Mustangs pitcher, earned the win by tossing the last inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

The Mustangs are off on Monday before playing their next six games on the road. Billings opens a three-game series at the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Tuesday. The Mustangs will then begin a three-game series at Northern Colorado.