BILLINGS — A downpour that started on Friday afternoon led to the postponement of the Northern Colorado Owlz at Billings Mustangs Pioneer Baseball League game at Dehler Park.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 11:05 a.m.

The contest between the Owlz and Mustangs scheduled for Saturday at Dehler Park is still planned for 6:35 p.m.

The Mustangs (12-15) have won three straight and 8 of their last 10. The Owlz (13-13) have lost six in a row and seven of their last 10.

The Billings Mustangs MLB Play Ball Camp scheduled for Saturday at Dehler has been postponed. A makeup date hasn't been announced.

Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for any future Mustangs home game for any seat of equal or lesser value.