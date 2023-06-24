BILLINGS — Henry George hit a three-run double to highlight Northern Colorado's four-run ninth inning and the Owlz came back to defeat the Billings Mustangs 10-9 in Pioneer Baseball League action Saturday at Dehler Park.

The Owlz improved to 14-13 with the win and ended a six-game losing streak. Billings dropped to 12-16 and saw its three-game winning streak scisscored.

The Mustangs scored six runs in the sixth and two in the seventh and looked to have the game in hand entering the final inning.

The Mustangs' Jalen Garcia walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but he was stranded on second base.

The Ponies were powered in the sixth by a three-run homer from Luke Fennelly and a two-run homer from Gabe Wurtz. Garcia finished the game 1 for 4, including a double, with a run scored.

The two teams are scheduled to conclude a six-game series with a twin bill on Sunday beginning at 11:05 a.m. The doubleheader was necessitated after Friday's contest was washed out.