WINDSOR, Colo. — The Northern Colorado Owlz came back to defeat the Billings Mustangs, 12-11, in the first knockout round of the season in Pioneer Baseball League play here Saturday.

The Mustangs (16-19) had built two nine-run leads in the wild game, according to a story on billingsmustangs.com.

Billings starting pitcher Luke Trueman threw seven innings, giving up just two runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out one as the Mustangs established a 9-0 advantage.

The Owlz staged a comeback in the eighth inning, hitting three homers to trim the lead to 11-9.

In the inning, the Owlz had a solo home run by Kevin Jimenez, a two-run shot by Euro Diaz, and a three-run blast from Dave Matthews.

Matthews would later hit a two-run blast in the ninth to tie the game at 11-11.

In the knockout round, Gabe Wurtz — who hit his fourth home run this year for a 7-0 lead in the fourth — was the Mustangs home run hitter, but he didn't homer. Matthews was the Owlz' home run hitter, and on the fourth pitch he hit a homer to seal the win for the Owlz (17-17).

On Friday, the Mustangs scored a run in the top of the ninth for a 10-9 win over the Owlz as Luke Fennelly singled to right field and Bryce Donovan scored the winning run.

Wyatt Crenshaw drove in three for the Ponies in the win and Wurtz was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Crenshaw and Wurtz each homered, Lance Logsdon tripled and Taylor Lomack and Luke Trueman doubled.

The Ponies will try for their first road series victory in a rubber match against the Owlz at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.