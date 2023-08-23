Pat Maybach tossed a complete game on the mound for the Billings Mustangs as the hosts rolled to an 8-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday night at Dehler Park, extending their win streak to three games while also having won five of its past six.

Billings (37-43 overall, 18-14 second half) has been superb as of late, with Maybach pitching his second nine-inning outing of the year in front of home fans as he gave up plenty of hits (10), yet limited Idaho Falls' (29-50, 13-18) damage done to just one run as the Ponies scored all eight of their runs unanswered to get the victory.

Maybach needed 105 pitches to go the distance and struck out two as Billings remained in second place in the Pioneer League North Division standings, sandwiched between the leading Missoula PaddleHeads and third-place Great Falls Voyagers.

The Chukars struck first in a game that at first appeared as if it was headed toward a pitcher's duel, notching a RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to take the opening lead. But the Mustangs ripped out to three runs in the bottom half and four more in the sixth to build a commanding cushion, adding one more run of insurance to make it eight in the eighth.

Luke Fennelly homered for Billings via a solo shot in the sixth, while Taylor Lomack and Connor Denning each managed a pair of RBIs as they helped the Ponies build upon their lead. Denning and Blake Evans each had monster nights at the plate with four hits apiece as Evans had the first RBI to get the party started for Billings in the fifth, driving home Fennelly on a base hit.

The Mustangs, who already possess the longest active winning streak in the league as of this writing, will attempt to extend that winning run to four games when they take on the Chukars again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Dehler Park.