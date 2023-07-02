WINDSOR, Colo. — John Michael Faile hit a seventh-inning grand slam and the Billings Mustangs scored their first road series win of the season with an 8-5 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz in Pioneer Baseball League play here on Sunday.

The Mustangs won the series with the Owlz, 2-1.

Billings (17-19) scored all eight of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings with three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Bryce Donovan hit a solo home run for the Mustangs in the seventh inning.

The Mustangs scored their first run in the sixth when Brady West hit a two-run triple. He later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

Northern Colorado scored one run each in the sixth and seventh and three in the eighth, but the Mustangs held on.

Overall, the Mustangs had 12 hits and no errors. The Owlz (17-18) had nine hits and two errors.

Jalen Evans (2-2) earned the win for the Ponies by pitching the first five innings. He only allowed three hits. The Owlz didn't score against Evans and Evans walked four and struck out two. Tyler Statler pitched the final 1.1 innings for his fifth save.

Northern Colorado's Henry George, Dave Matthews and Jordan Rathbone all hit home runs.

The Mustangs return to Dehler Park for a six-game home stand on Monday. On Monday, the Mustangs will play Missoula at 6:35 p.m. They'll also tangle with Missoula on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. and Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. before a three-game series at Dehler against the Glacier Range Riders Thursday through Saturday.

The six games are a majority of the Ponies' home schedule for July as the Mustangs only play at Dehler three more times in the month — July 21-23 against Glacier.