The surging Billings Mustangs remained just that as they defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 14-5 on Monday at Dehler Park in the opener to the team's final regular-season homestand of the year, with the Ponies winning their 14th straight game in the process.

Billings (48-43 overall, 29-14 second half), which took the Pioneer League North Division's second-half lead by a half-game over the Missoula PaddleHeads with its win at the Ogden Raptors on Sunday, kept hold of the top spot after beating the Voyagers (34-57, 20-25) on Monday.

With five regular season games remaining, the Mustangs must win the North's second-half title to qualify for the Pioneer's playoffs later this month.

Four different Mustangs had multiple RBIs as Alejandro Figueredo led the team with three, followed by two each from Gabe Wurtz, Emmanuel Sanchez and Mikey Edie. The Ponies led wire-to-wire and were up as much as 14-0 at one point, with Great Falls eventually getting five unanswered runs over that proved to be for naught.

All of Billings' runs — none of which came from a home run, a rarity during the team's win streak — were scored across just three different innings: the first (four runs), the third (four) and the fifth (six).

Karan Patel started the game and nabbed his fourth win of the year, lasting seven innings on the mound while allowing two earned off of six hits and striking out three. Logan Lee finished the job in relief, though did allow three earned on five hits.

Billings will attempt to extend its incredible streak of victories to 15 and win yet another series as it'll play the Voyagers again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Dehler Park.