WINDSOR, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs lost an important three-game series opener to the Northern Colorado Owlz by a 6-3 scoreline Thursday, which combined with results elsewhere saw the Ponies lose ground in the race to make the Pioneer League Playoffs.

Billings (49-45 overall, 30-16 second half), after going on a miraculous, recently-ended 15-game winning streak to find itself leading the Pioneer North Division's second-half standings entering Thursday's games, now trails the Missoula PaddleHeads (who defeated the Glacier Range Riders on Thursday) for the second half title by a half-game with two regular season games left.

The Mustangs must win the North's second half title to join Missoula (the first half winner) as the division's second playoff team. If Missoula wins the second half title and completes the sweep, Glacier would qualify by virtue of being too far ahead of Billings for it to catch up in the season-long overall standings.

Billings started out strong Thursday as Taylor Lomack smashed a first-inning home run to go ahead, but the Owlz (46-47, 23-23) scored three in the bottom half of the second to take a lead that they wouldn't lose. A third-inning Lomack sac fly and a RBI single from Mikey Edie in the eighth ended up being for naught, however, as Northern Colorado held on.

Starter Luke Trueman gave up five earned runs off of nine hits in his five innings on the mound, picking up the loss in the process.

Its postseason destiny now out of its hands, Billings must win and hope for a Missoula slip-up in the final two games of the regular season to take back the second half lead. A simultaneous Mustangs loss and PaddleHeads win in either of their next two games in as many days would eliminate Billings from playoff contention.

The Mustangs will hope to pick up a critical victory on the road against the Owlz during their penultimate regular season game, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday.