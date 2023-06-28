COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tyler Wilber hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to break a tie score as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-8 in Pioneer Baseball League play here Wednesday.
Mustangs leadoff batter and Billings native Jalen Garcia hit two home runs in the victory. Garcia, who was the designated hitter, hit a solo homer in the sixth and added a two-run shot in the seventh. He also had an RBI on a fielder's choice in the second. Overall, Garcia was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs and four RBIs.
Wilber, playing third base, was 3 for 5 with a run and three RBIs. Catcher Brady West batted 3 for 5 with two runs.
Billings (15-17) had seven extra-base hits as Wilber and West also doubled along with Gabe Wurtz and Wyatt Crenshaw.
Hunter Schilperoort threw the final two innings for Billings and improved to 3-1. He didn't allow any hits or runs and issued zero walks.
The Vibes dropped to 10-20 with the defeat.
The two teams will play again Thursday to conclude a three-game series.