COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The visiting Billings Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer by Wyatt Crenshaw, but the Rocky Mountain Vibes held on for an 8-6 Pioneer Baseball League victory on Tuesday.

The game was a slugfest as Billings totaled 13 hits and Rocky Mountain 11. Billings (14-17) defenders didn't commit any errors, while the Vibes (10-19) where charged with one.

Gabe Wurtz, batting in the third spot for the Mustangs, was 4 for 5 with two runs and No. 5 hitter Wyatt Crenshaw was 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs. Cleanup batter Mitch Moralez was 2 for 5 with one run and a pair of RBIs. Wurtz, Moralez and Taylor Lomack all doubled for the Mustangs and Crenshaw added his home run.

Brett Carson hit a two-run homer for the Vibes in the fifth inning. Rocky Mountain totaled eight extra-base hits, with six of those being doubles, along with a triple and a Carson's homer.

The two teams are set to play again Wednesday.