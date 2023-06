COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs led by three runs after three innings, but the Rocky Mountain Vibes came back to post an 8-6 victory over the Ponies in Pioneer Baseball League play on Thursday.

Taylor Lomack batted 1 for 5 with a run and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Brady West was 2 for 4, including a double, and scored a run.

The Vibes improved to 11-20 with the win.

Billings (15-18) starts a three-game series at the Northern Colorado Owlz on Friday.