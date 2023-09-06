A historic run came to an end Wednesday night for the Billings Mustangs as they were defeated 9-7 by the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in their regular season home finale, ending an epic 15-game winning streak that surged the Ponies back into playoff contention.

Billings' (49-44 overall, 30-15 second half) win streak ended with it being tied for the longest in team history (first set in 1994) and was the Mustangs' longest since winning 10 games in a row in 2006.

The win streak has been integral to Billings' second-half surge and sudden catapult back into the race for the Pioneer League Playoffs. The Ponies were as far as seven games back of the North Division's second-half standings lead Aug. 18 — which the team has to win to make the playoffs — but the consecutive victories allowed Billings to rocket up the table and take a half-game lead over the Missoula PaddleHeads entering Wednesday's games.

The Mustangs, who were down as much as 9-1 against Great Falls (35-58, 21-26) on Wednesday, nearly came back for a dramatic way to get a record-breaking win.

After the Voyagers scored all nine of their runs in the fourth inning — eight of which came via a pair of grand slams in the same inning — Billings clawed back into it with six unanswered runs, helped by two-RBI nights from both Taylor Lomack and Alejandro Figueredo.

The bottom of the ninth saw the tension ramp up dramatically as the Mustangs managed to load the bases with one out, meaning that the winning run for team history was on first base. Unfortunately for the 2,992 in attendance at Dehler Park eagerly hoping for a walk-off win, the opportunity was for naught.

Blake Evans flew out in the infield for the second out, which advanced no baserunner, while Lomack — who went 3 for 5 otherwise in the game — struck out swinging to end the ballgame, officially giving Billings its first defeat in 19 days.

Mustangs starter Ethan McRae was handed the loss on the mound after giving all nine of Great Falls' runs, eight of which were earned, off of just four hits. Billings' bullpen was excellent in backing him up, however, only allowing a combined two hits the rest of the way after McRae was pulled with two outs in the fourth.

Billings has just three regular season games left — all on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz, with Game 1 set to start at 7:05 p.m. Thursday — to continue its playoff push and join Missoula (the North's first-half winners) as the division's representatives in the Pioneer's playoffs.

As of this writing, the Mustangs are level with the PaddleHeads at the top of the second-half standings; Missoula's game against the Boise Hawks was not over at press time as the visiting PaddleHeads were behind 10-2 to start the seventh inning.

If Missoula is to win the North's second half title, the Glacier Range Riders would take the North's second and final playoff spot by virtue of being second in the overall standings, with Billings unable to catch them at four games back. Glacier closes its regular season with a three-game series at Missoula starting Thursday.