OGDEN, Utah — The Billings Mustangs pulled off a wild 13-11 comeback victory over the Ogden Raptors on Thursday, giving the club its 10th straight victory and matching its longest winning streak since 2006.

Billings (44-43 overall, 25-14 second half) is now back over .500 for the season following its ongoing, miraculous second-half surge. In three games and three wins over the Raptors (45-42, 14-25), the Ponies' offense has been a major key as it's scored a combined 64 runs over those games.

For much of Thursday, however, it looked as if Ogden would be snapping the Mustangs' streak. The Raptors were ahead 10-2 at the end of the fourth inning following a six-run third in which Billings starting pitcher Ethan McRae was pulled after allowing eight earned runs off of 10 hits in just 3 2/3 innings of work.

But the Mustangs' lineup has been near-unstoppable over the past three games, and with 11 unanswered runs (including a seven-run eighth), it proved why no team is hotter in the Pioneer League right now than Billings.

Brendan Ryan, Mitch Moralez and John Michael Faile all hit home runs while Faile finished with a game-high five RBIs on the night. Four of those RBIs came via a grand slam in the eighth for his 15th homer of the season. Mikey Edie additionally pitched in with a pair of RBIs of his own as Billings clobbered out 16 hits.

Trevor Jackson was excellent out of the bullpen for Billings in relief for McRae, tossing 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball while striking out three. Closer Hunter Schilperoort nabbed the save in the ninth as he struck out the side.

With the victory, Billings is five games back of the Glacier Range Riders in the overall North Division standings and just one game back of the Missoula PaddleHeads in the division's second-half standings with nine regular-season games remaining.

The Mustangs will attempt to make it 11 wins in a row when they play at Ogden again at 6:30 p.m. Friday.