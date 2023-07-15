BOISE, Idaho — Trevor Minder was 3 for 3, including a home run, with a run and two RBIs as the Boise Hawks defeated the Billings Mustangs 8-3 in Pioneer Baseball League play on Saturday.

Gabe Wurtz hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Mustangs and Taylor Lomack hit a solo shot in the second.

The Mustangs (19-29) have now lost three straight games and nine of their last 10.

Boise (28-20) has won three in a row and eight of 10.

The Mustangs begin the second half of the season at the Glacier Range Riders for a three-game series on Tuesday.