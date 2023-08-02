The Billings Mustangs clinched a much-needed series win over the Glacier Range Riders on Wednesday at Dehler Park, scoring double-digit runs for the second straight night as they emerged victorious in a 10-8 win.

Billings (26-36 overall, 7-7 second half), with its playoff hopes in danger of fading, picked up a big series triumph against a Glacier (35-25, 4-10) team that has struggled since the second half of the Pioneer League season began.

Seven different players had RBIs for the Ponies with Brady West — off of a two-run home run in the fifth inning — being the only player on the team with multiple. Taylor Lomack also homered, going 3 for 5 at the plate on the night in a great offensive performance.

Trevor Jackson had the win in relief after being the first hurler out of the bullpen for starter Pat Maybach, who went five innings and allowed five runs (three earned). Jackson threw three innings of shutout ball, meanwhile, as Hunter Schilperoort closed out the show with his third save of the season in the process, as well.

Matt Clayton and Christian Kirtley had homers for Glacier, which has now lost its past four games in a row.

Billings will attempt to go for the sweep as it closes the series with the Range Riders at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Dehler Park.