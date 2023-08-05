MISSOULA — Five combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings enabled the Missoula PaddleHeads to get one back in their six-game series with the Billings Mustangs as the hosts won 6-2 on Saturday night.

Billings (27-37, 8-9 second half) won the first game of the road trip Friday, but the Pioneer League-leading PaddleHeads (48-17, 13-4) came back strong in Game 2, utilizing a late rally as the series is now knotted up at 1-1.

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Missoula erupted for four runs as it received home runs from McClain O'Connor and Jakob Guenther, both of which were two-run blasts. A Ryan Cash sacrifice fly in the inning gave the PaddleHeads some added insurance for the ninth, of which they then shut down the Ponies and held them scoreless in the frame.

Connor Denning was the only Mustang to drive in a run, doing so off of a base hit in the third inning. Luke Fennelly, who had a team-high two hits, scored the other run unearned in the seventh on an error.

Connor Schultz got the pitching win for Missoula after tossing six innings and allowing just one earned run off of five hits. Billings starter Brandon McPherson was relieved after five innings of work for McLain Harris, who was on the mound when Missoula broke the game open in the seventh.

Billings will attempt to take back the series lead when it plays at Missoula in a day game at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.