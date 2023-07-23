BILLINGS — The Glacier Range riders scored nine runs in the top of the first and went on to post a 14-9 Pioneer Baseball League victory over the Billings Mustangs on Sunday at Dehler Park.

It was the first win in the three-game series for the Range Riders as the Ponies prevailed 7-1 Friday and 13-9 Saturday. Both Billings and Glacier are now 3-3 in the second-half North Division standings and trail division leader Great Falls (5-1) by two games.

Crews Taylor hit two home runs and Benjamin Fitzgerald had one for Glacier.

Alejandro Figueredo hit two homers and Brady West added one for the Mustangs. Emmanuel Sanchez hit a triple and Luke Fennelly doubled.

Figueredo finished 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Sanchez was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Billings starting pitcher McLain Harris (2-5) worked 1/3 of an inning and gave up nine hits, including two homers, and nine runs (all earned).

Taylor, a 2022 Billings Mustang, greeted Harris with a leadoff home run and he would later hit a grand slam in the inning. He wound up batting 4 for 6 with two runs and five RBIs.

The Mustangs are off on Monday before opening a six-game series at the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday.