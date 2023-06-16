BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to defeat the Great Falls Voyagers 5-3 to conclude a three-game sweep in Pioneer League play at Dehler Park on Thursday.

The Mustangs (8-13) won their fourth straight game and have now won five of six. Great Falls dropped to 5-14.

Lance Logsdon hit a solo homer in the fourth for the Mustangs, while Tyler Wilber added a two-run single. Mikey Edie hit an RBI groundout in the frame.

Gabe Wurtz drove in the Mustangs other run with a groundout in the sixth.

Billings starting pitcher Pat Maybach improved to 1-2 by throwing six innings and striking out six. He allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) and walked three. Hunter Schilperoort earned his first save with a scoreless ninth.

Jaylyn Williams hit a solo homer for the Voyagers in the eighth.

The two teams will next meet for a three-game series in Great Falls beginning Friday.